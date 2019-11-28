Power still out for dozens in Olmsted Township forcing residents to change Thanksgiving plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of homeowners in Olmsted Township lost power when strong winds gusting up to 55 miles an hour uprooted a tree, that fell on power lines and set off a domino effect that snapped a series of utility poles.

“I heard a loud boom and I just kind of came downstairs and looked out the window and there was like a fire going on. So, there was like a fire back there and the wires kind of split and sparked everywhere," Allison White, who lives on Columbia Road, told Fox 8.

Another homeowner, Russ McCoy, said "My wife called and said 'the house is on fire’ and there also was a live wire in the neighbor's yard here and of course the sparking and arcing."

The live wires were a hazard and first responders quickly blocked off the road until repair crews arrived at the scene. They were able to restore power to some of the homes with a temporary line, but others remain without electricity.

"Really it's not been too bad. I mean the house stays warm, but you know, no TV, no internet, none of those luxuries that you come to get used to. You get to know your neighbors a lot better," said McCoy.

As crews now work to make repairs, families that were still without power were forced to change their Thanksgiving plans.

"We're packing up and going over to my mother-in-law's house and we'll cook the turkey over there and enjoy the holiday,” said McCoy.

Even though the wind storm created an inconvenience, the residents here are thankful on this holiday.

"No one was hurt, the house didn't burn down, everything is still very much in good shape, with the exception of you know replacing a few wires,” said Russ McCoy.

"I was telling my mom, I was like ‘it's a good thing that you're not doing Thanksgiving this year because we wouldn't have any power to be able to do any of that,' so it might put a little bit of damper on people's plans,” said Allison White. "I'm very grateful that we're all safe, I'm very happy about that.”