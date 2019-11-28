Ohio State’s hype video will have you counting down to Saturday’s kickoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– It’s arguably the greatest rivalry in all of sports.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor to face the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. In more than 100 meetings, that team up north leads the series. But the Buckeyes, who sit atop the College Football Playoff rankings, have delivered the Wolverines seven-straight losses.

On Thursday, the Ohio State football team posted a hype video that showcases this historic matchup. It starts with the TBDBIL.

The game kicks off at noon on Saturday and you can watch it on FOX 8.

