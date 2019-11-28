OBJ takes a walk down memory lane for Jarvis Landry’s birthday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Thursday is Jarvis Landry’s 27th birthday, and his longtime friend and Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr. is celebrating.

The pair played for the Louisiana State University Tigers from 2011 to 2013 to create one of the best wide receiver duos in college football. This season, they were reunited in Cleveland, in a trade that sent Browns fans running through the streets screaming.

On Thursday, OBJ posted a few older pictures of the star wideouts. One had the caption: “A lot to be thankful for on this day… I just wanna thank god we don’t look like this no moooore happy birthday.”

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here