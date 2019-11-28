Nearly 600 animals at Texas shelter will get special Thanksgiving meals

FORT WORTH (CNN) — It was the sight of a Thanksgiving miracle.

Dozens of volunteers were hard at work one day before Thanksgiving preparing 600 delicious meals for the temporary residents of the Fort Worth animal shelter.

There was a station for grain-free dehydrated dog food, another for pumpkins, another for green beans and another for chicken.

“And we’ve got some runners moving all of (the meals) into the freezer, where they’ll go until we feed the dogs tomorrow,” the shelter said in a Facebook live video.

All of the food prepared was donated by the public as well as volunteers, the shelter said.

One lucky shelter dog, Reilly, who has been at the shelter for more than three months, got a taste of the meal on Wednesday.

He approved.

The shelter will pass out the food Thursday morning, when it hosts another Facebook live, it said.

If that isn’t a story to be thankful about, we don’t know what is.