Joe Thomas shares steak recipe, cooks with flamethrower

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Just in time for the holidays, longtime Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is sharing how he cooks steak.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2018, posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday. Of course, he’s serving up tomahawk steaks in honor of his ThomaHawk Show podcast he hosts with fellow former Brown Andrew Hawkins.

He started by seasoning the massive steaks with salt, pepper, onion powder, smoke paprika, crushed habanero flakes and garlic powder. He sous-vide them for four hours. Then things get interesting.

Thomas put the steaks on the grill and finished them with a flamethrower.

“If that’s not the most delicious piece of steak you’ve seen, I think you may have had too much tryptophan on Thanksgiving,” Thomas said.

When are we coming over for dinner, Joe?

