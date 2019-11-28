LIVE: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade underway!

Joe Thomas shares steak recipe, cooks with flamethrower

Posted 11:07 am, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, November 28, 2019

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Just in time for the holidays, longtime Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is sharing how he cooks steak.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler who retired in 2018, posted the video to his Twitter account on Thursday. Of course, he’s serving up tomahawk steaks in honor of his ThomaHawk Show podcast he hosts with fellow former Brown Andrew Hawkins.

He started by seasoning the massive steaks with salt, pepper, onion powder, smoke paprika, crushed habanero flakes and garlic powder. He sous-vide them for four hours. Then things get interesting.

Thomas put the steaks on the grill and finished them with a flamethrower.

“If that’s not the most delicious piece of steak you’ve seen, I think you may have had too much tryptophan on Thanksgiving,” Thomas said.

When are we coming over for dinner, Joe?

More stories on Joe Thomas here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.