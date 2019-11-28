× Illinois troopers help deliver heart to hospital after medical team gets flat tire on highway

CHICAGO, Ill. (WJW) — A person was given a the gift of a new heart this holiday season after two Illinois State Police troopers helped deliver the organ to a Chicago-area hospital.

According to WMBD, the troopers were called to assist a motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 55 Tuesday around 4 o’clock in the morning.

When police arrived on scene they learned a surgeon, transplant coordinator and a medical student were traveling from Chicago’s Midway airport to the University of Chicago Medicine’s Hyde Park campus with a heart intended for transplant.

There is reportedly a four to six hour window of time for a heart to remain viable for surgery and when the group had already been travelling for three hours.

So, the troopers decided to help and safely transported the team and heart to the hospital.

“Our District Chicago Troopers were able to turn a potentially bad situation into a thankful ending for at least one family this Thanksgiving holiday,” Interim Captain Angelo Mollo told WMBD. “I am extremely proud of our officers who acted without hesitation in this life-saving transport. I am equally proud of the hard work all of our Troopers do each and every day in keeping our roadways safe and those hearts that travel upon them, even safer.”

The transplant recipient is currently recovering.