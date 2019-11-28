LIVE: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade underway!

Gobble, gobble! And the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl winner is…

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- And the winner is: Lee Jacobs (aka Weird Al!)

it was a tense Fox 8 Turkey Bowl finals! There was a tie between Jacobs and Cassie Mason, who featured a signature somersault move!

This year was the 21st Fox 8 Turkey Bowl.

Our team combed through each video, picture, and entry to find the most fun-loving, outgoing, and energetic people.

This year, your entries really delivered.

The bowlers threw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid.

