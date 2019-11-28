Gobble, gobble! And the Fox 8 Turkey Bowl winner is…

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- And the winner is: Lee Jacobs (aka Weird Al!)
it was a tense Fox 8 Turkey Bowl finals! There was a tie between Jacobs and Cassie Mason, who featured a signature somersault move!
This year was the 21st Fox 8 Turkey Bowl.
Our team combed through each video, picture, and entry to find the most fun-loving, outgoing, and energetic people.
This year, your entries really delivered.
The bowlers threw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid.