Possible wrong-way driver involved in fatal crash on Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls

Cuyahoga Falls- Overnight crews are currently working to clear a fatal accident on Route 8 that may have involved a wrong-way driver.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m Wednesday night near Second street on the southbound side.

So far, police are reporting that the crash involved multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer.

Police have not confirmed but they believe one car may have been going the wrong way on the highway.

The occupant of one car has died and the occupant of another vehicle had to be extricated.

The person from the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As of 12:30 a.m, the road remains closed while crews clean up and the Summit County Metro Crash Team investigate the cause of the crash.

Stay with Fox 8 and Fox8,com for more updates on this accident as the morning continues.