E.T. reunites with grown-up Elliot in heartwarming short film that premiered on Thanksgiving

It’s been 37 years since the release of “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.”

There’s been an epic reunion just in time for Thanksgiving.

It’s in the form of a new short film featuring Xfinity. Today reports that the short film, titled “A Holiday Reunion,” premiered during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In it, two children are playing in the snow when the lights begin to flicker. Their father, Henry Thomas, who played Elliot in E.T., gets a suspicious look on his face, just before discovering E.T. himself hiding behind a snowman.

He runs toward E.T., exclaiming: “You came back!”

They then show the little guy all the newest inventions, including cable and internet before feeding him cupcakes covered with Reese’s Pieces. Then, of course, a tearful goodbye.

“The audience is going to get everything they want out of a sequel without the messy bits that could destroy the beauty of the original and the special place it has in people’s minds and hearts,” Thomas told Deadline.

