Crews battling blaze at African Wildlife Safari Park

November 28, 2019
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — A fire broke out at the African Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton Thursday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a barn that houses animals.

Animals are currently inside. It is unknown how many are trapped at this time.  There is also no word on the condition of these animals.

Crews from three departments are working the fire.  The cause is also unknown at this time.

