Crews battling blaze at African Wildlife Safari Park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) — A fire broke out at the African Wildlife Safari Park in Port Clinton Thursday night.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out at a barn that houses animals.

Animals are currently inside. It is unknown how many are trapped at this time. There is also no word on the condition of these animals.

Crews from three departments are working the fire. The cause is also unknown at this time.

FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more information on this developing story as it becomes available.