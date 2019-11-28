Cleveland man trying to get dog back after alleged carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland man is desperately trying to get his dog back after he was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint on the city's west side.

Michael Reed said the incident happened Wednesday at Cleveland Deli and Beverage on West 150th Street.

He said when he walked out of the store a man was waiting near his car demanding the key.

Reed said he begged to get his dog, Franz, when the man pulled out a gun and grabbed his keys.

East Cleveland police told FOX 8 they later recovered Reed's car and arrested a suspect, but there's still no sign of Franz.

Franz has a mohawk from head to tail, making him easy to identify. Anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts should contact Cleveland police.