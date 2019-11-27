Wind gusts up to 55 mph with scattered rain; lake-effect snow possible tonight

Posted 4:59 am, November 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The weather story Wednesday is WIND.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect, along with a Wind Advisory.

The High Wind Warning is for Lorain, Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties.

Gusts up to 60 mph are possible with sustained winds of 35 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Ashtabula, Summit, Ashland, Portage, Tuscarawas, Cuyahoga, Trumbull, Geauga and Lake counties.

More information on the warnings here.

After about a half inch of rain overnight for most areas, rain will become more scattered.

Temperatures will start out in the 50s and drop to the 30s by 6 p.m.

Spotty lake-effect snow is possible Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving.

Some places in the eastern portion of the viewing area might see small accumulations.

Thanksgiving looks dry with temps in the upper 30s.

 

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.