Wind gusts up to 55 mph with scattered rain; lake-effect snow possible tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The weather story Wednesday is WIND.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect, along with a Wind Advisory.

The High Wind Warning is for Lorain, Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties.

Gusts up to 60 mph are possible with sustained winds of 35 mph.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Ashtabula, Summit, Ashland, Portage, Tuscarawas, Cuyahoga, Trumbull, Geauga and Lake counties.

After about a half inch of rain overnight for most areas, rain will become more scattered.

Temperatures will start out in the 50s and drop to the 30s by 6 p.m.

Spotty lake-effect snow is possible Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving.

Some places in the eastern portion of the viewing area might see small accumulations.

Thanksgiving looks dry with temps in the upper 30s.

