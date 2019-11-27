× ‘We have done our job better and continue to be better’: Cleveland Browns prepare for Steelers rematch in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are looking to complete a season-sweep of the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is back on the active roster following a one-game suspension for his involvement in the brawl at the previous Browns-Steelers game. Ogunjobi was disciplined by the NFL for shoving Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the November 14 incident.

Menawhile, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin named Devlin “Duck” Hodges as their starter against the Browns. Hodges took over in the third quarter for Rudolph, during their win in Cincinnati.

Rudolph threw four interceptions in their loss in Cleveland two weeks ago before the end-of-game fight.

And while Cleveland won 21-7 in the Thursday Night Football game against Pittsburgh, they lost defensive end Myles Garrett indefinitely in response to the on-field fight at the end of the game.

Sunday’s game is expected to be a hot rematch. The winner of the game will give themselves a boost in the playoff race, while the loser could be left out.

However, Head Coach Freddie Kitchen says the team is prepared.

“We are only worried about this week, and we do not even care what ramifications it has. That is not even in our realm of thinking. We are only worried about preparing today,” Kitchens said. “Truly feel like our guys are only worried about preparing today. They have demonstrated that over the course of the week. Let’s see if we can stay hyper-focused again this week, and that means today. We have to narrow our window of what we are focusing on, and that is just today.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield also says the team has grown and matured in recent weeks.

“We have come together, eliminated the self-inflicted wounds, those mistakes that we could control. We have done our job better and continue to be better each week. To improve is what the good teams do,” he said.

Adding, that he is confident is his ability to succeed on the road.

“I think just the type of guy I am, the back against the wall mentality,” Mayfield explained. “To be able to feed that off into our locker room, it is not like I have to do it for these guys. Once they feel that, the team comes together. There is nothing like playing on the road. That goes for anywhere you go. You play on the road and to try to win the game in a hostile environment is always fun.”

The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988 and haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2014.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.