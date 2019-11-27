Trump tells supporters ‘some people’ want to change name of Thanksgiving

SUNRISE, Florida — President Trump told supporters at a rally in Florida Tuesday night that “some people” want to change the name of Thanksgiving.

“As we gather together for Thanksgiving, you know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving,” he said. “They don’t want to use the term Thanksgiving. And that was true also with Christmas. But now everybody’s using Christmas again. Remember I said that?”

The president offered no specifics on who wanted to change the name of the holiday. But his remarks drew loud applause from the crowd.

According to the media-monitoring website Media Matters, several shows on Fox News addressed what they called the “War on Thanksgiving.” The president often sites Fox News on Twitter and in speeches.

“Now we’re going to have to do a little work on Thanksgiving,” Trump said. “People have different ideas on why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving. But everybody in this room I know loves the name Thanksgiving and we’re not changing it.”

Trump said Americans had much to be thankful for.

“The economy is booming. Wages are rising. Crime is falling. Poverty is plummeting. Confidence is soaring and America is stronger than ever before,” he said.

According to Fox News, Twitter users used the hashtag “#WhatLiberalsCallsThanksgiving” to mock the president’s remarks.

Trump’s campaign dubbed last night’s speech his “homecoming rally.”

Trump decided last month to officially change his residency to Florida after long claiming he’d been mistreated by New York officials investigating his conduct and railing against the state’s management, including its high tax rate.

26.166971 -80.256595