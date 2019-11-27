Thousands remain without power, possibly rethinking Thanksgiving dinner plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Thousands of Northeast Ohioans are in the dark heading into Thanksgiving.

High winds taking down trees and power lines all across the area; over 9,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power Wednesday night.

Now, many people are rethinking their Thanksgiving day plans.

Carol Gregory`s power went out early Wednesday afternoon.

"It's terrible, it's terrible," she said. "I knew there was a wind storm coming, but I didn't think twice about it. You see, I have all the grandkids here. We are maintaining, but its stressful. We've seen the light trucks out but nothing's happened yet."

Gregory is among thousands of people in Maple Heights without power after wicked wind swept through the area.

FirstEnergy crews rushed to respond, but for those getting ready for the holiday, it's not fast enough.

"I have two hams, two slabs of ribs, a turkey, turkey breast, mac and cheese, dressing, candied yams, fried corn, cakes, pies...The lights cut off, the electricity went off," Gregory said, explaining that she lost power while preparing her family's Thanksgiving feast.

Thousands of people in Cuyahoga County experienced outages as a result of things such as trees and power lines falling down.

Due to these outages, some Northeast Ohioans said they were unable to finish their meal prepping and with the high winds continuing overnight believe they may need to rethink their plans for Thanksgiving dinner.

"I`m hoping the electricity comes back on because we gotta eat. It's Thanksgiving," said Rayanna Thompson of Garfield Heights.

