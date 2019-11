AVON, Ohio (WJW) – More than 14-thousand FirstEnergy customers are without power Wednesday.

The outages in Avon are due to a broke electrical pole.

The pole is broken at Colorado and Chester Rds.

Avon police say there are major traffic tie ups beause of the outages.

When the power is out, all stop lights should be treated like a 4-way stop.

There’s also a major outage in North Olmsted.

You can check the latest outages here.