Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly, scattered lake-effect possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - Winds are easing a bit Wednesday night. The high wind warnings have been canceled and in the case for Cuyahoga County supplanted by a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Scattered lake-effect Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east (trace to 2″)

Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).

**Click here for latest warnings, watches and advisories**

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

Latest forecast information, here.