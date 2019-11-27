Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly, scattered lake-effect possible

Posted 10:38 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40PM, November 27, 2019
CLEVELAND (WJW) - Winds are easing a bit Wednesday night. The high wind warnings have been canceled and in the case for Cuyahoga County supplanted by a Wind Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

  •  Scattered lake-effect Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east (trace to 2″)
  •  Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

