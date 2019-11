(WJW) The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and The TJX Companies Inc. are warning consumers that T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods sold 19 different recalled products after they were recalled between 2014 and 2019.

The recalled products include several brands of infant sleepers that were pulled because they could be potentially fatal to children and hoverboards that can catch fire.

You can see a full list of affected items here.