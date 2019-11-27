Public Square closed after holiday tree leans due to high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Public Square has been closed after the Christmas tree began to lean due to high winds.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, the square will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a precaution.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect for Cuyahoga County and several other counties in NE Ohio through 4 a.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour Wednesday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, damaging windows could blow down trees and power lines, and widespread outages are expected.

Wind advisories are also in effect for several counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.

