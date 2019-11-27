Norton cheerleader in medically-induced coma overcomes another hurdle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

**Watch a previous report in the video above**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Norton High School cheerleader overcame another hurdle in the hospital Wednesday.

Emma Pfouts, 16, was placed in a coma after an asthma attack caused her heart to stop beating at the Norton High School homecoming dance in late October.

Two weeks ago she began to show signs of recovery; she opened her eyes and squeezed her mother's hand. Emma is now in and out of sedation. Her family says they understand recovery will be slow, but they are encouraged by each gesture Emma makes.

Now, Emma has shown more improvement.

According to a Facebook post from her mother, Christina Weigand, Emma's body is fighting off infection. Her antibiotics seem to be working and Wednesday she was put in a cardiac chair to start therapy.

"She hasn’t been moved from her bed in 39 days so this is a BIG DEAL!" Weigand wrote.

Weigand says the chair will lie flat against Emma's bed so she can be transferred from one device to another. Then it will fold so she can sit upright.

"Her lungs have healed so this will be good for her to get upright," Weigand explained.

Emma remains sedated intermittently for her neuro storming. Her mother says she hasn’t done a lot lately other than opening her eyes, grimacing when appropriate, making sad faces and scrunching up her nose.

Her family hopes to possibly bring her home by the new year and thanks everyone who has been supporting and praying for Emma as she continues her recovery process.

Continuing coverage, here.