Mansfield officer shoots, kills sword-wielding suspect

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Mansfield police officer.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Poplar St., according to a press release from the Mansfield Division of Police.

Police say a man was causing a loud disturbance and broke out an apartment window.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man.

According to police, the man came out of his apartment swinging a sword.

An officer shot and killed the man.

The officer has been identified as Nolan Goodman.

He's been on the force four years, according to the police department.

Officer Goodman is on administrative leave.

The man who was killed has not been identified.