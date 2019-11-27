Lorain airman killed in WWII accounted for 75 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Wednesday that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Steve Nagy, 23, of Lorain, Ohio, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 3, 2019.

In the summer of 1944, Nagy was a member of the 407th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy,) 92d Bombardment Group (Heavy,) 40th Combat Bombardment Wing, 1st Air Division, 8th Air Force.

According to a press release, Nagy was piloting a B-17G Flying Fortress aircraft, carrying nine crewmembers, when it was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed during a bombing raid over Merseburg, Germany.

Four crewmembers survived and were captured by German forces.

Five, including Nagy, were killed.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC) recovered three sets of remains from the Lindenthal Cemetery.

They weren't identified until 2019.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war.

Currently there are 72,635 service members still unaccounted for from World War II.

Nagy will be buried in his hometown of Lorain.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.

38.907192 -77.036871