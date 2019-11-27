Last call for extras! Casting company looking to fill slots in 2 feature films being shot in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last chance for extras! Angela Boehm Casting says they are looking to fill openings for two movies being shot in Cleveland.

The casting company says they have many openings to fill in the Russo Brothers film, Cherry, and the Warner Bros. film Untitled Fred Hampton Project. Both have wrap dates in December.

Cherry is based on a true story and follows an Army medic struggling with PTSD after his return from Iraq and his opioid addiction. The man spends time as a bank robber to support his addiction.

Cherry is the first movie directed by the Russo brothers since their six-year run with Marvel. The movie, which is also set in Cleveland, features Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and Ciara Bravo.

Untitled Fred Hampton Project is also based on true events. It follows the story of Fred Hampton, the outspoken leader of the Chicago Black Panther party and his formation of the Rainbow Coalition in the late 1960s. It shows how unlikely groups unite as allies to fight racism and obtain civil rights among all the city’s ethnic groups.

Men of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply to both films. No previous acting or on-camera experience is necessary.

Here are the paid extras roles that need to be filled immediately:

“Untitled Fred Hampton Project”, produced by Warner Bros.

Role: FBI Agent from 1960’s Chicago

Who: Caucasian, African-American and Hispanic males age 20's to 60's

When: Monday, December 9 in Cleveland. This film takes place in the late '60's so all director-selected extras must make themselves available for a weekday wardrobe fitting in Cleveland before the shoot day.

Rate: $10/hr with a guarantee of 8 hours paid

Shoot Date: Must have full day availability on 12/9. Start time and exact location TBD.

Paid Fitting Dates: Choose time slot on Wed/Thu./Fri. Dec. 4th, 5th or 6th

To apply, email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com

Insert in Subject Line: WB FBI 12-9-19

Include: Name, phone, height, weight, chest size, waist size, city where you reside. Attach 2-3 CURRENT photos in good lighting- one headshot, one must be full body. Please use your phone to take photos specifically for this. No black & white pictures, no hats, sunglasses, filters, effects, old pictures or other people in the photo please.

Men who have appeared in other UFHP scenes may not submit for this role.

“Cherry”, directed by the Russo brothers:

Role: Army Bootcamp Soldier

Notes: All talent MUST attend a mandatory Bootcamp Training on Sat. 12/7. There will be no filming on this day, but extras will be paid for this training. All talent MUST be willing to BUZZ or SHAVE their head, have a clean shaven face, and be in boxer shorts.

Who: Males, athletic build, any ethnicity, ages 18-25 (No one under 18 may submit)

When: December 7, mandatory for EVERYONE.

December 16-17; must be available BOTH DAYS

December 12, 13, and 18

PRIORITY WILL BE GIVEN TO THOSE AVAILABLE ALL 5 DAYS (Dec. 12-13, 16-18)

Rate: $9/hr with a guarantee of 8 hours paid. $75 extra for any/every day wearing boxers on set

To apply, email angela@angelaboehmcasting.com

Insert in Subject Line: Bootcamp

Include: Name, phone, all dates fully available, city where you reside, height, weight --If you have been on “Cherry” set, list what you played/date(s) you were there Attached 3 current, CLEAR photos. Important: for this job, we need you to take photos specifically for this submission. 1) headshot 1) full body with shirt on 1) full body with shirt off

Do not submit photos with hats, sunglasses, filters on the photo or black and white photos.

For more information, click here.

