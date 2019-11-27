‘Kind of a big dill’: ODOT crews clean up hundreds of pickles on highway in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — ODOT crews down in Dayton had to bring out the plows on Tuesday even though there was no snow.

According to the agency’s Facebook page, hundreds of pickles spilled onto I-75 following an accident.

No serious injuries were reported.

ODOT decided to add a little levity to the situation with some puns in their post.

“Crews relished the opportunity to pick-up piles and piles of pickles with plows. It was kind of a big deal.”

No other details on the cause of the crash were immediately available.