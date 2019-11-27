Kick off the holidays with these festive events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tree lighting ceremonies and parades to welcome the holiday season!

WinterBlast

Lock 3, Akron

Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tree lighting and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. with an appearance by Santa and his reindeer. Plus, there’s the ice skating rink!

Lorain Winterfest

Veterans Park, Lorain

Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ice carving, parade with Santa and fireworks at 6 p.m.

Welcome Akron Holiday Parade

West Bowery Street, Akron

Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.

The parade features more than 75 floats, costumed characters and dance groups.

Winterfest

Public Square, Cleveland

Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kick off the holidays with the tree lighting and holiday festival. There’s also carriage rides and ice skating leading up to fireworks at 6 p.m.

Community Tree Lighting

Mentor City Hal

Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

Santa arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to see this 27-foot Norwegian spruce.

Light Up Downtown

Market Avenue, Canton

Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fourteen blocks of free family fun in downtown Canton. Fireworks at 6:45 p.m.

Grand Menorah Lighting

Public Square, Cleveland

Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Music, refreshments and other family fun.

Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Lyndhurst Community Center

Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

The festivities also include a food drive.

Light Up Lakewood

Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Usher in the holiday season with this this free, family-friendly event now in its 13th year.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

South Central Park Gazebo, North Ridgeville

Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

Scout troops decorate the tree and the North Ridgeville High School choir will lead a few songs.

Holiday Circlefest

Wade Oval, Cleveland

Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More than a dozen of University Circle’s museums, gardens, galleries, churches and schools open for an afternoon of fun.

Parma Christmas Parade

Streans Homestead to Ridgewood Gold Course Clubhouse

Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bring your family and friends for this Parma holiday tradition.

WINTERTIDE

Gordon Square, Cleveland

Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Free, all-ages festival and celebration of the arts with live entertainment, fire pits and a beer garden.

Is your event missing? Send and email to jsteer@fox8.com!