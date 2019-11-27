Kick off the holidays with these festive events in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tree lighting ceremonies and parades to welcome the holiday season!
WinterBlast
Lock 3, Akron
Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tree lighting and fireworks at 7:30 p.m. with an appearance by Santa and his reindeer. Plus, there’s the ice skating rink!
Lorain Winterfest
Veterans Park, Lorain
Nov. 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ice carving, parade with Santa and fireworks at 6 p.m.
Welcome Akron Holiday Parade
West Bowery Street, Akron
Nov. 30 at 10 a.m.
The parade features more than 75 floats, costumed characters and dance groups.
Winterfest
Public Square, Cleveland
Nov. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kick off the holidays with the tree lighting and holiday festival. There’s also carriage rides and ice skating leading up to fireworks at 6 p.m.
Community Tree Lighting
Mentor City Hal
Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Santa arrives in a horse-drawn carriage to see this 27-foot Norwegian spruce.
Light Up Downtown
Market Avenue, Canton
Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Fourteen blocks of free family fun in downtown Canton. Fireworks at 6:45 p.m.
Grand Menorah Lighting
Public Square, Cleveland
Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Music, refreshments and other family fun.
Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony
Lyndhurst Community Center
Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
The festivities also include a food drive.
Light Up Lakewood
Detroit Avenue, Lakewood
Dec. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Usher in the holiday season with this this free, family-friendly event now in its 13th year.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
South Central Park Gazebo, North Ridgeville
Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
Scout troops decorate the tree and the North Ridgeville High School choir will lead a few songs.
Holiday Circlefest
Wade Oval, Cleveland
Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More than a dozen of University Circle’s museums, gardens, galleries, churches and schools open for an afternoon of fun.
Parma Christmas Parade
Streans Homestead to Ridgewood Gold Course Clubhouse
Dec. 8 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Bring your family and friends for this Parma holiday tradition.
WINTERTIDE
Gordon Square, Cleveland
Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Free, all-ages festival and celebration of the arts with live entertainment, fire pits and a beer garden.
Is your event missing? Send and email to jsteer@fox8.com!