I-TEAM: Video shows inmate’s momentary escape from Brooklyn City Jail

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing an inmate this week running out from the Brooklyn City Jail, a complex where another inmate escaped last year.

In the latest case, a corrections officer tackled the escapee moments after he got out of the building.

Police say a jailer let inmate Tyler Paskert out of his cell to make a phone call in the booking area. The video shows Paskert then take off down a hallway. Ultimately, he ran through a garage and out into the parking lot. Again though, before he could get far, a corrections officer tackled him.

Police say Paskert had been arrested in a trespassing case facing minor charges. But now, he faces felony charges for the escape and for assault on the corrections officer.

In the case last year, video showed an inmate also broke free from the booking room to escape.

Multiple sources say that the Brooklyn municipal complex with the jail is old and in need of significant upgrades and repairs.

This latest incident comes with a growing call to do something about the building.