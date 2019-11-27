High wind warning, temperatures to drop into 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The colder air is working its way into Northeast Ohio. The winds are very aggressive this afternoon too.

A high wind warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind warning is also in effect for Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Huron and Crawford counties.

A wind advisory is in effect for Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Core of the strongest winds this afternoon (gusts 50-60 mph)

Rain curls back in ~6pm dinner hour. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 6pm.

Scattered lake-effect Wednesday night/early Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east (Trace to 2″)

Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.