High wind warning, temperatures to drop into 30s

The colder air is working its way into Northeast Ohio. The winds are very aggressive this afternoon too.

A high wind warning is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind warning is also in effect for  Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Huron and Crawford counties.

A wind advisory is in effect for Geauga, Ashtabula Inland, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties through 4 a.m. Thursday.

  •  Core of the strongest winds this afternoon (gusts 50-60 mph)
  •  Rain curls back in ~6pm dinner hour. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by 6pm.
  •  Scattered lake-effect Wednesday night/early Thanksgiving with small accumulations possible east (Trace to 2″)
  •  Thanksgiving is trending drier but colder (upper 30s).

Here is our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Long range outlook shows much of the US turning colder after the holiday weekend. Chances of accumulating snow will steadily climb during the first 7-10 days of December.

