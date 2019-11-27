Operation Giving Tree: How you can help children in need

Help Boomer find his furevers: Mansfield shelter looking to find dog home this Thanksgiving

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The Richland County Dog Warden’s Office & Shelter is looking to find a furever home for one pup before he spends his second Thanksgiving at the shelter.

7-year-old Boomer came to the shelter in October 2018 as a stray.

He then spent six months at the Bradford Vet Tech School, looking for his furever family, and was not adopted there. He came back to the Mansfield shelter in July.

Now, the Richland County Dog Warden’s Office & Shelter wants to find him a home so he doesn’t have to spend another Thanksgiving holiday in a kennel environment.

Boomer is neutered, up to date on shots and heartworm negative. They say he would do best in a home where he is the only pet.

