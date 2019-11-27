Have you been nice? ‘Scuba Claus’ headed to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium in time for Christmas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Santa Claus even sees you when you’re at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium.

Starting this weekend, Santa, also known as Scuba Claus, will drop by the aquarium to visit sharks, stingrays and other friends on his “nice list.”

“You can talk to Scuba Claus while he’s in one of the exhibits and ask a question about diving, suggest an item you think would make a great gift for an angelfish, sea star or octopus, or just share your special wish for the holidays,” said aquarium general manager Stephanie White.

There are also lots of other activities to prepare guests for Christmas. Besides the regularly scheduled animal encounters, stingray feeds and touch pool activities, guests can also craft animal-themed snowflakes and participate in a cold weather trivia challenge. At 11 a.m. during the event days, the animal care team will give holiday- and cold weather-themed feeding enrichment activities like giving fish melting icicle treats and birds fruit ornaments.

Children who visit on Scuba Claus days will also receive an original holiday mini activity book and a Scuba Claus temporary tattoo.

Dates are: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from NOv. 29 to Dec. 22; Monday, Dec. 23; and Tuesday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Scuba Claus appearances are from 1 to 2 p.m.

For much more, click here.