MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The first snowy owl of the winter season was spotted this week at Mosquito Lake in Mecca Township.

Cleveland Metroparks said it is the first to be found this season.

Cleveland Metroparks say they’re on high alert for other snowy owl spottings.

They say raptors are prevalent right now and you may easily spot owls, hawks, eagles and falcons.