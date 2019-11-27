Experimental surgery helps local sports writer Bob Fortuna beat the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are amazing breakthroughs in modern medicine, giving people a chance at living longer than ever before, but that wasn't always the case decades ago. In fact, some treatments were "high risk."

When he was an infant, Bob Fortuna's parents were told he wouldn't live past his teenage years.

He was born without the upper part of his esophagus — the muscular tube that connects the throat with the stomach.

Now, the retired Cleveland sports writer has beaten the odds, thanks to an experimental procedure.

