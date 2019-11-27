Operation Giving Tree: How you can help children in need

David’s Cranberry Apple Casserole

Cranberry Apple Casserole

3 cups peeled, chopped apples
2 cups fresh cranberries (1-12 oz bag)
3 Tablespoons Flour
1 cup sugar
3 packets of Cinnamon Spice Instant Oatmeal
3/4 cup chopped nuts (optional)
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1/2 cup melted butter

Combine apples, cranberries & 3 Tablespoons of flour. Toss to coat. Add 1 cup sugar and mix well. Place in 2-quart casserole dish.

For the topping, combine oatmeal, nuts, 1/2 cup flour, brown sugar, add butter & stir well.

Spoon over fruit mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

