(WJW) - Throughout November, FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local veterans as Cleveland's Own.

Today, we're honoring Army specialist Patrick Mulholland.

Patrick served in the Army from 2010 to 2012 and was deployed to Iraq during that time.

Now he resides in Euclid with his family.

