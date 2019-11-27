Butterball gutterball? Not if these Turkey Bowl contestants can help it

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — When we put out the call for contestants for our annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl, we got dozens of entries.

Our team combed through each video, picture, and entry to find the most fun-loving, outgoing, and energetic people.

This year, your entries really delivered.

We selected 15 bowlers to go up against defending champion, Gary Marcum.

These bowlers will throw frozen turkeys at cans of cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving morning at the Giant Eagle in South Euclid. You can watch on TV or on our live stream. You can also join us at the store to watch in person when the fun kicks off from 6 – 9 a.m.

