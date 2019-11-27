Bad weather conditions impacting holiday travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bad weather created a few bumps in the road for people headed to grandmother’s house for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some flights in and out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were delayed, mainly due to conditions in other parts of the United States.

"We've been worried about delays. I've been checking for delays all day...And? Nothing, looks like we're gonna make it," said Lisa Widmer.

The Widmer family from Orrville in Wayne County, is pleased that their Thanksgiving trip from Northeast Ohio to Atlanta was trouble free.

"A lot smoother than I thought, to be honest with you," said her husband, Steve Widmer.

Occasionally, passengers encountered long lines at the security checkpoints at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Wednesday, but for the most part, the foot traffic in the terminal appeared manageable.

"We got here super early because we thought we were gonna have heavy, heavy traffic, we thought we were gonna have a hard time finding parking, and we thought for sure the flight would be way, way, way delayed because of the weather, and we've had none of that, so we're really happy about that,” said Dionne Wallace Oakley.

"Traveling down from Erie wasn't that bad, we made pretty good time and like she said, the weather was good, we're looking forward to getting to Hartford," said Gerald Oakley.

Despite strong winds in Northeast Ohio, there were no cancellations, but by early evening, there were a few flight delays.

For some, once in the air, the weather made for a bumpy ride.

"He got up above the storm, it was sunny and clear and calm and then coming down, it was if you were tobogganing or sledding, but it was good, it was wonderful," said Mary-Jo Havlicek.

The weather in other parts of the country appeared to have a greater impact on travelers. Flights to and from places like Denver and Minneapolis were delayed due to snow, rain or high winds.

Hopkins Airport officials say extra workers were brought in to help move luggage and people to their Thanksgiving destinations.

"I've never experienced Thanksgiving travel, I've experienced other travel, but never on Thanksgiving," said traveler Kris Stratton.