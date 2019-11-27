Operation Giving Tree: How you can help children in need

Akron police: Man accused of trying to steal from thrift store, pulling gun after being confronted

Posted 4:25 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:32PM, November 27, 2019

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are looking for a man accused of pulling a gun when he was confronted for trying to steal from a thrift store.

According to the department, it happened at the Goodwill Store off Arlington Street on Nov. 15.

The suspect allegedly grabbed two backpacks and filled them with various items.

The manager approached him and told him to give the stuff back. He then showed her a gun.

Another customer tackled him as he was walking towards the door. After a brief struggle, the suspect ran off without the bags.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

 

 

