18-year-old killed in Akron traffic crash

Posted 9:12 am, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, November 27, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating a traffic crash that killed an 18-year-old.

The medical examiner reports Noah Ross from Stow was killed.

According to a press release, Ross was traveling at a high rate of speed on Gorge Blvd around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner says Ross loss control of the vehicle, ran off the right side of the road and hit a curb.

The vehicle hit several signs and a utility pole before rolling over.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

