14th Annual Operation Giving Tree: Fox 8 viewers providing toys to thousands of kids this holiday season

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 14th annual Operation Giving Tree was once again an overwhelming success, despite gusting winds and chilling temperatures.

Fox 8 viewers began arriving early and continued coming to Dick Goddard Way all day Wednesday to drop off brand new toys for thousands of children in the care of Children Services in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Medina and Summit Counties.

And the need is great.

“I think the opioid crisis has really increased our numbers across the entire state of Ohio,” said Saquetta More with Cuyahoga County Children & Family Services.

Once again our good friends at the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers continued their sponsorship of the event with Fox 8.

“We get super excited for it,” said Jeff Pister, General Manager at Serra Auto Park. “We look forward to the event every year, just collecting toys and helping all the counties and folks out there in need.”

Dozens of volunteers from children services, a choir, the Euclid High School Cheer Team, Santa Claus and even live reindeer from Spring Mist Farms in Brunswick spent the day helping out.

Howard Goodyear from Spring Mist says they look forward to it each and every year.

“It’s about the kids," he said. "Many kids don’t get to see a reindeer. Many adults don’t get to see it. This way they can come out donate and see them.”

The generosity and genuine outpouring of love was simply amazing.

And, if anyone was unable to stop by there is still time to help out. New toy donations can be dropped off at any Northern Ohio Honda Dealer until December 15.

