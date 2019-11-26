White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) - A lockdown at the White House has been lifted after an airspace violation in Washington, D.C.
NBC reports fighter jets were scrambled and a security alert was raised at the Capitol building.
DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews.
White House on lockdown.
— NBC News (@NBCNews) November 26, 2019
They say NORAD Command has also responded.
The lockdown only lasted for a short time.
We'll update you on FOX8.com when new information is relased.