LIVE: NASA’s Orion spacecraft travels to Sandusky

White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

Posted 9:15 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24AM, November 26, 2019
Data pix.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) - A lockdown at the White House has been lifted after an airspace violation in Washington, D.C.

NBC reports fighter jets were scrambled and a security alert was raised at the Capitol building.

They say NORAD Command has also responded.

The lockdown only lasted for a short time.

We'll update you on FOX8.com when new information is relased.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.