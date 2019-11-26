White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) - A lockdown at the White House has been lifted after an airspace violation in Washington, D.C.

NBC reports fighter jets were scrambled and a security alert was raised at the Capitol building.

They say NORAD Command has also responded.

The lockdown only lasted for a short time.

