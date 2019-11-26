Vigil tonight for 11-year-old shot and killed at birthday party

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Family and friends will gather Tuesday evening to remember an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a birthday party.

The vigil for Tyshaun Taylor is at Chambers Elementary School in East Cleveland at 5 p.m.

Officers and paramedics responded East 97th Street in Cleveland Saturday night. Police said Taylor was shot in an apartment and then carried outside to Chester Avenue by two other juveniles as they tried to flag down help.

Investigators later learned the resident of the apartment allowed her 16-year-old son to have a birthday party. According to police, she was at a nearby store when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. You can donate here.

