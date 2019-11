Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A single tree caused a lot of damage in the Cleveland Police Department 4th District parking lot Monday night.

The FOX 8 I-Team says a rotted tree crashed onto three employees' personal vehicles.

Video from the scene showed the kind of destruction often seen after a dangerous storm.

No one was hurt.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports that another tree fell there recently, damaging a patrol car and a detective's vehicle.