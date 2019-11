Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOW, Ohio (WJW) -- A heads up if you are traveling or planning on traveling on SR 8 in the Stow area.

According to ODOT, the southbound lanes of SR 8 between Seasons Rd. and Steels Corners Rd. are closed Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

FOX 8 has reached out for additional information; we will update this story as soon as we learn more.

