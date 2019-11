Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- It was a newscast full of laughter and even a few tears as we said farewell to longtime FOX 8 News anchor Bill Martin on Tuesday.

Bill is moving to Florida to enjoy his retirement.

"I've had a great career," he said. "It's been tremendous fun. It's time to do something else. I'll be counseling, but just the special bond we all had. Because we're all really good friends. So I'm moving away from my best friends," Bill said.

More on Bill Martin here