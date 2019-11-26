Show Info: November 26, 2019
Mom’s Gourmet
Sally Koepke, President of Mom’s Gourmet, shares a few easy gourmet appetizers to make and take that won’t break the bank.
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
Mistie Hray from Grandpas’s Cheesebarn chats about their holiday gift baskets and more!
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic
David B. Kay, M.D., Foot and Ankle Specialist with Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, discusses bunion surgery.
Levin Furniture Black Friday
You won’t want to miss the Black Friday savings from Levin!
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
TONIGHT – Sunday, December 1st
KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
PlayhouseSquare.org
CareSource
Tony Caito, Director of National Broker Sales from CareSoure, chats about Medicare / Medicare Advantage: 1.844.804.3144
Union Home Mortgage
Bill Cosgrove, President & CEO of Union Home Mortgage, chats about the nationally recognized Northeast Ohio company.