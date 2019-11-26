Ravenna middle school closed Wednesday for bed bugs

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– Classes at Brown Middle School in Ravenna are canceled on Wednesday because of bed bugs.

Ravenna School District Superintendent Dennis Honkala said they decided to close the school to sanitize the building over Thanksgiving break. The preschool, which is located in the same building, will also be closed.

Honkala said one live bed bug was found on Monday. It was killed, the room and hallway were vacuumed, and a chemical was applied to the area, Honkala said.

The district called parents Monday night, informing them of the bed bug. Honkala said between 20 percent and 25 percent of students were absent on Tuesday, as opposed to the usual 5 percent to 6 percent.

On Tuesday, another bed bug was found. Students and teachers were removed from the room.

The schools will reopen on Dec. 3.