× Pregnant Mansfield woman died of multiple gunshot wounds

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– The missing pregnant woman from Mansfield died of multiple gunshots, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

The body of 20-year-old Kyla Hayton was discovered Monday morning in a partially-abandoned house in Dayton, not far from where her boyfriend, Todd Burkhart, 28, was found dead days earlier. He also died of gunshot wounds. Dayton police said both are homicides.

Hayton and Burkhart were reported missing last week. Family members told Mansfield police they last heard from Hayton, who was five months pregnant, on Nov. 16.

The couple recently traveled to Columbus and Dayton, where their car was found on Nov. 20.

Dayton police said a person of interest is in custody and is being held on weapons charges.

Continuing coverage of this story here