Photos: Longest suspension bridge in U.S. lights up for Christmas!

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJW) -- The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the United States is all dressed up for Christmas.

Lights Over Gatlinburg began Monday at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. The lights will twinkle through the end of January.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tenn., stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains. It opened to the public in May 2019.

If you’re afraid of heights, you might want to steer clear. The bridge has glass-floor panels in the middle that allow you to see the ground 140 feet below. The bridge is part of Skylift Park, which features a chairlift that takes passengers up five hundred vertical feet from Gatlinburg to the top of Crockett Mountain.

The SkyBridge’s developer claims it is longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America. But that’s up for debate, depending on whether you measure just the suspended part of a bridge or the total distance between its anchors. A pedestrian suspension bridge at Kelowna Mountain in Canada claims to be more than 800 feet long.

However, both the American and Canadian bridges pale in comparison to the massive Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland, which boasts the title of the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge. Opened in 2017, it spans 1,621 feet and rises as high as 279 feet.

