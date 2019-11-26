NASA’s Orion space capsule undergoes testing in Sandusky before moon launch

Posted 6:55 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, November 26, 2019
Data pix.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) - NASA's Artemis I Orion spacecraft is taking a trip through Northeast Ohio before its mission around the moon.

NASA's Super Guppy aircraft delivered the space capsule Sunday at Mansfield Lahm Airport.

Tuesday, the spacecraft will travel on a flatbed trailer to NASA's Plum Brook Station.

There, it will undergo testing that will imitate the extreme conditions it will face in space.

According to NASA, that will mean putting the spacecraft in extreme temperatures, ranging from -250 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

NASA says that will replicate flying in-and-out of sunlight and shadow in space.

The second phase will test the spacecraft's electronics with electromagnetic interference.

According to NASA, the testing will take about 2 weeks.

Orion will then return to NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

There, NASA will begin prepping Orion for the Artemis I mission.

The goal of the mission is to enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.

You can read more about the mission here.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.359083 by -82.644154.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.