Mason Rudolph won’t start Sunday for Steelers in Browns rematch

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says Devlin Hodges will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Mason Rudolph was benched in the 3rd quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The Browns will play in Pittsburgh Sunday in what is expected to be a hot rematch.

Cleveland won 21-7 in their Thursday Night Football game, but lost Myles Garrett indefinitely after a brawl on the field at the end of the game.

The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers in a season since 1988 and haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2014.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday.