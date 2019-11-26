× Man accused of robbing Bedford bank surrenders to police

BEDFORD, Ohio – A man accused of robbing a bank in Bedford last week is now in custody.

Bedford Deputy Chief Rick Suts says the suspect, Crawford Williams, surrendered to Solon police Monday night.

Bedford police now have him in their custody.

The suspect was wearing a silver skull mask when he held up the bank, police said.

The suspect ordered employees and customers at the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue to get on the ground, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said.

The FBI said he was armed with a black semi-automatic gun, which he pointed at the victims.

He demanded cash be put into an empty, plastic Family Dollar bag.

Suts says Williams is due in court Tuesday.